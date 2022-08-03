Summer Gloving

Full Frame is Sports Illustrated’s exclusive newsletter for subscribers, highlighting the stories and personalities behind some of SI’s photography every other week.

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

From June through August more than 300 of the country’s best college players can be found in the Cape Cod Baseball League, where the fields are grass, the bats are wood and the pipeline to the big leagues is wide open.

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Tommy Courtney of the Harwich Mariners and Chatham Anglers catcher Dominic Tamez are trying to follow in the footsteps of the more than 1,200 former Cape Cod League players who have gone on to the majors.

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Some fans of the Cotuit Kettleers (top) were able to work out a little pent-up energy at Lowell Park, while others preferred a more relaxed approach (bottom).

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

At Stony Brook Field, home of the Brewster Whitecaps, there’s at least one spot where it’s easy to run into a player.

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Seventeen-year-old Cam Collier—who got his GED after his sophomore year of high school, starred last season at Chipola College and is a projected top-10 pick this summer—got his Kettleers career off to a successful start, stroking a base hit off Chris Villaman of the Anglers on opening night.

