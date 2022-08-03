Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB Trade Deadline Roundup: Juan Soto Not the Only Big Move

MLB Trade Deadline Roundup: Juan Soto Not the Only Big Move

The MLB trade deadline has come and gone and although Juan Soto received all the attention he wasn't the only big move.

MLB Trade Deadline Roundup: Juan Soto Not the Only Big Move
MLB Trade Deadline Roundup: Juan Soto Not the Only Big Move

Summer Gloving

SI’s best photos from the 2022 Cape Cod Baseball League season

Full Frame is Sports Illustrated’s exclusive newsletter for subscribers, highlighting the stories and personalities behind some of SI’s photography every other week.

To get the best of SI in your inbox every weekday, sign up here. To see even more from SI’s photographers, follow @sifullframe on Instagram. If you missed our story on the Diggs brothers, you can find it here.

Cape Cod Baseball League

From June through August more than 300 of the country’s best college players can be found in the Cape Cod Baseball League, where the fields are grass, the bats are wood and the pipeline to the big leagues is wide open.

Tommy Courtney of the Harwich Mariners and Chatham Anglers catcher Dominic Tamez

Tommy Courtney of the Harwich Mariners and Chatham Anglers catcher Dominic Tamez are trying to follow in the footsteps of the more than 1,200 former Cape Cod League players who have gone on to the majors.

Cotuit Kettleers
Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Cape Cod Baseball League seats

Some fans of the Cotuit Kettleers (top) were able to work out a little pent-up energy at Lowell Park, while others preferred a more relaxed approach (bottom).

Cape Cod Baseball League bathroom

At Stony Brook Field, home of the Brewster Whitecaps, there’s at least one spot where it’s easy to run into a player.

Cam Collier plays for the Cotuit Kettleers

Seventeen-year-old Cam Collier—who got his GED after his sophomore year of high school, starred last season at Chipola College and is a projected top-10 pick this summer—got his Kettleers career off to a successful start, stroking a base hit off Chris Villaman of the Anglers on opening night.

Cape Cod Baseball League 2022

From June through August more than 300 of the country’s best college players can be found in the Cape Cod Baseball League, where the fields are grass, the bats are wood and the pipeline to the big leagues is wide open.
relaxing
7
Gallery
7 Images

Have questions, comments, or feedback about Sports Illustrated‘s newsletters? Send a note to josh.rosenblat@si.com.

Full Frame is Sports Illustrated’s exclusive newsletter for subscribers, highlighting the stories and personalities behind some of SI’s photography every other week.

To get the best of SI in your inbox every weekday, sign up here. To see even more from SI’s photographers, follow @sifullframe on Instagram. If you missed our story on the Diggs brothers, you can find it here.

Member Exclusive

Get Access to Our Exclusive Content

YOU MAY LIKE

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw stares into the camera while in the dugout during a game he isn't pitching.
Play
MLB

Dodgers Ace Clayton Kershaw Honors ‘Incredible Man’ Vin Scully

The Los Angeles pitcher called Scully “the best there ever was.”

By Daniel Chavkin14 minutes ago
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during training camp Monday, August 1, 2022.
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About Psychedelic Use, Mental Health

The Packers quarterback wanted to “unconditionally love” himself so that he could give that to his teammates as well.

By Madison Williams15 minutes ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.
Play
NFL

NFL Appealing Deshaun Watson’s Six-Game Suspension

The NFL and NFLPA’s independent disciplinary officer made the proposed ruling Monday concerning the league’s investigation.

By Madeline Coleman24 minutes ago
Jun 2, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) walks on the field prior talking to reporters during minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Play
NFL

Tua Tagovailoa Not Happy With News of His Marriage Leaking

The Dolphins quarterback felt it was ‘kind of disrespectful’ how the news got out.

By Madeline Coleman33 minutes ago
Odell Beckham Jr smiles while with the Browns
Play
Extra Mustard

OBJ Has Wide Receiver Suggestion for Cowboys

Beckham remains a free agent himself, but he thinks Dallas should bring in another veteran wide receiver.

By Dan Lyons39 minutes ago
Marquise Brown
Play
NFL

Cardinals’ Marquise Brown Arrested, Charged With Criminal Speeding

The 25-year-old receiver was absent from Wednesday morning’s training camp practice.

By Zach Koons57 minutes ago
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott runs the ball during a training camp practice.
NFL

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Doesn’t Plan to Play During Preseason

The veteran will not see game action until September.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
Sep 2, 2017; San Diego, CA, USA; A general view of the San Diego State Aztecs logo at midfield as an official walks across before the game against the UC Davis Aggies at San Diego Stadium.
College Football

San Diego State Investigating Rape Allegations Against Football Players

The woman was a minor when she says she was attacked at an off-campus party.

By Madeline Coleman1 hour ago