RJ Jones: This is Why I Chose Kansas State

Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah) combo guard RJ Jones is one of the top guards in the 2023 class and starred for JL3 Elite in the Nike EYBL this summer.

It’s official now. I’m committing to Kansas State, and all I can say is: Wow, what a way to end my recruitment process, and what a way to get the weight off my shoulders before I head off to Wasatch Academy for my senior year.

I honestly just loved everything about Kansas State.

I just did my official visit there, and just watching the practice had me excited, because it’s easy to see that they let their guards rock and do their thing within the system.

Coach (Jerome) Tang and Coach (Ulric) Mal and the rest of the staff are a group of very genuine men who are all about their players. They’re a family, and they’re just great basketball minds who know the game and help to develop players. I know I’ll grow there in a lot of ways.

Coach Tang has been recruiting me since he was at Baylor, and he’s a guy that everyone just loves. He’s really genuine, and he’s easy to connect with, and it’s the same with Coach Mal and the rest of the staff.

Coach Tang loves guards who can score the ball and can do a lot of different things on the court, so that really fit me.

I know that this is his first year, but with all of his experience at the highest level, I’m confident that he’s going to win from Day One.

I have all the trust in the world in him, and that’s the main reason I committed there.

While I was on the visit, I knew that I was gonna commit there. I felt it really strong.

RJ Jones had a strong summer in the Nike EYBL running with JL3 Elite. Shots By Jmoe

So one of the nights after we had a meeting with the whole staff, I stood up and told them I was coming. They just started yelling and chest-bumping and running up and down the halls.

It was a special moment for me just to know how much they wanted me.

It just showed me that I picked the right place.

It’s been hard to hold this news, but I’m glad I did, and I’m glad that I can wear all my Kansas State gear now.

They’re planning to use me as a combo guard, and they want me to be aggressive scoring the ball. I’m planning to do that and whatever else they need me to do to win. That’s my mentality.

But I’ll say this, too: If I come there and they ask me to be a lockdown defender, then that’s what I’m gonna be.

The No. 1 goal for me and the family there is to win, because our goal is to win a national championship.

We’re all dialing in and accepting our roles, because that’s the best way to get it done.

I can’t tell you how big a relief it is to be able to talk about this decision. I had to get this done before I started my senior year, because I didn’t want that stress.

I found my match, and that was it for me.

I can’t wait to get down there and meet all of the K-State fans and get to work. I’ve got another year, but just know that Coach Tang is gonna get it done this year, and I’m preparing now to give everything I’ve got from Day One.

