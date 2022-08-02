Skip to main content
College Basketball
Overtime Elite VP Tim Fuller talks new roster additions

Chris Johnson: This is Why I Chose Kansas

Johnson is the first commitment for the Jayhawks and Bill Self in the 2023 class.

Montverde (Fla.) Academy combo guard Chris Johnson is one of the top prospects in the 2023 class and led the Houston Defenders to the Under Armour Association title, scoring a game-high 18 points in the win.

I’m officially committed to Kansas, and I can’t tell you how happy I am about it.

Kansas has been with me throughout the whole process; through the ups and downs and everything about them felt right to me. Plus, Kansas has always been my dream school, so that was just the icing on the cake.

When I went on my visit last week, it was literally a family. All of the players and the coaches were on the same page, and you could tell that it was a genuine brotherhood. I got to see all of the history there, and then with them just winning the natty it was a different level in every way. The visit was 10 out of 10.

Johnson took an official visit to Lawrenceville last week.

Johnson took an official visit to Lawrenceville last week.

It’s funny because Coach (Bill) Self wanted me to commit then and there, but my mom really wanted us to go over everything with a clear head. We came back and talked everything through and weighed it all out and called him the day after. He was actually in the middle of moving at the time, and when we told him he was just really excited.

What I really loved about Kansas is that they really let their guards hoop. They like guards who can guard 14, and that’s me all day. They want me to go out there and be myself. They see me as a combo guard, but in their system, it’s really position-less. That’s one of the best parts about it.

Now that I’m on board, I’m gonna try and do my duty and get people over there with me. I think I’m gonna come after Wesley Yates, my fellow Texas native. I’ve been playing with him ever since elementary school. That’s my guy. Actually, during my visit I made the whole Kansas staff watch his game on TV, so I really want to play with him.

It feels so good to have this thing over and done with. Just finally knowing that the process is over and me just dreaming of this day is crazy. It’s good to know that my phone won’t be blowing up 24/7; I’m definitely looking forward to that. I can’t wait to get down there and get this thing rolling.

OK, that’s all I’ve got for you guys; just wanted to give you a look into what all went into the decision.

Thanks for reading and Rock Chalk.

