Alabama, Ohio State Take Top Spots in Preseason Coaches Poll

A familiar face sits atop the preseason coaches poll before the 2022 season.

Nick Saban and Alabama took the top spot in the poll released Monday as the program eyes its fourth title in the College Football Playoff era. Georgia, who beat Alabama in last year's national championship, clocked in at No. 3 in Monday’s poll, while Ohio State clocked in at No. 2. Alabama received 54 of 66 first-place votes, with the Bulldogs and Buckeyes receiving six and five votes, respectively.

Texas received a single first-place vote in the poll released Monday, a strange vote of optimism for the Longhorns after a difficult first year under Steve Sarkisian in 2021.

Check out the full Top 25 below:

The SEC sports a trio of top-ten teams entering the season. Utah represents the lone Pac-12 team to crack the top ten, with the Utes snagging the No. 8 spot.

