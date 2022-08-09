Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry Will Only Play Football This Season

Entering his sophomore season, Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry will focus solely on football after joining the school as a two-sport athlete, he told reporters according to Mike Rodak of Al.com. McKinstry practiced with the basketball team as a freshman, though never suited up for any games.

The former five-star prospect was an immediate contributor on the gridiron for the Crimson Tide, appearing in nine games with 26 total tackles and one interception. He earned a spot in the freshman All-SEC team, as voted on by the conference’s coaches.

Following the conclusion of the football season, men’s basketball coach Nate Oates said that he was unsure whether McKinstry—or fellow two-sport athlete Terrion Arnold—would end up joining the hoops team.

“Obviously that’s a long football season and their bodies need a little time to recover … I don’t have an anticipated start time or if the plan is for them to still come in or not,” Oates said, per Rodak.

Alabama will open the 2022 season at home against Utah State on Sept. 3 before traveling to face Texas on the road in Week 2.

