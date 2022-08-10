Nick Saban Says Alabama WR JoJo Earle Is Expected to Miss Six to Eight Weeks

Nick Saban announced on Wednesday that wide receiver JoJo Earle sustained a Jones fracture in his foot during practice and will miss six to eight weeks.

“But hopefully, maybe by Oct. 1 or something like that, he’ll be close to being ready to come back,” Saban said the wide receiver was having an impressive training camp.Saban said, via 247 Sports.

Saban said the wide receiver was having an impressive training camp before the injury.

“Probably the best he’s been on a consistent basis,” he said. “Just saw a guy that grew up and was playing with a lot of confidence. We’ll miss him for a while, but we want him to get well and I’m sure he’ll contribute to the team at some point in time this year.”

After a tepid freshman season, Earle was set to take on a bigger role in the Crimson Tide’s offense this year. He was a top 50 recruit coming out of high school, and with Jameson Williams and John Metchie III both having moved on to the NFL, Earle is one of the wide receivers next in line.

In 2021, he played in 12 games and caught 12 passes for 148 yards. He also returned 15 kicks for 88 yards.

