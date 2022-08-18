FIU’s Luke Knox, Brother of Bills TE Dawson Knox, Dies at 22

Florida International linebacker Luke Knox, brother of Bills tight end Dawson Knox, has died, the program announced Thursday. He was 22 years old.

Knox began his college career as a linebacker at Ole Miss, redshirting in 2018 before playing in 12 games and recording 10 tackles in ’19. After just a few special teams appearances in ’20, Knox then moved to tight end for the ’21 season. Knox transferred to Florida International after the 2021 season and was set to return to the linebacker position.

Florida International head coach Mike MacIntyre, who also spent a year with Knox at Ole Miss, confirmed the news on Twitter.

“Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox,” MacIntyre wrote. “While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I always remember. Luke’s family is special to me, and they will continually be in my heart and in my prayers during this difficult time.”

Bills head coach Sean McDermott, who has coached Dawson Knox in the NFL for four years, also expressed his condolences.

“Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time,” McDermott said. “We are right there with him in supporting him and his family. We love him and we support him.”