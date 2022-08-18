Less than a year after being fired as the head coach at Florida, Dan Mullen has found a new full-time home.

The veteran coach will join ESPN as an in-studio analyst for its football broadcasts this upcoming season, sources confirmed to Sports Illustrated. Brett McMurphy of Action Network was the first to report the move.

Mullen had served as a guest analyst last year following his firing, but now will step into a permanent role.

Mullen, 50, led the Gators to back-to-back top-10 finishes in his first two seasons in Gainesville, with two wins in New Year’s Six bowls. Florida got off to an 8–1 start in 2020 and advanced to the SEC championship game, but lost three straight to end the year. A 5–6 start in 2021 brought an end to Mullen’s tenure.

Mullen arrived at Florida after nine seasons as head coach of Mississippi State, where he guided the Bulldogs to three top-25 finishes five bowl wins.

