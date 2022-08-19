Joe Starkey, Man Behind Legendary College Football Call, to Retire

Longtime University of California broadcaster Joe Starkey announced he will be retiring from the booth after the 2022 college football season.

The Hall of Fame broadcaster is most known for his play-by-play work during “The Play,” the infamous kickoff return that ended the “Big Game” between Cal and Stanford in 1982. His most famous line, “The band is out on the field. He’s gonna go into the end zone! He got into the end zone!” came as the Golden Bears ran through members of the Stanford band to the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.

“The Play” can be watched below.

The 2022 season will mark Starkey’s 48th year calling games for the Golden Bears. Some highlights of his final season will include celebrating the 40th anniversary of “The Play,” celebrating the 125th Big Game, traveling to Notre Dame for the first time in his broadcasting career and hosting “Joe Starkey Day” at the final home game for the Golden Bears vs. UCLA.

“I can’t begin to thank all of the Cal players, coaches, staff and professors who have made this fairy tale journey so incredibly satisfying,” Starkey said in Cal’s press release about his retirement. “The University of California is a very special place and I couldn’t be prouder to have made at least a small contribution of joy to this iconic academic institution.”

The 80-year-old has called 538 of the 545 games that Cal has played since he joined the broadcasting team in 1975.

