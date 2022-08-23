Former Texas Coach Tom Herman Lands New Media Job

After a year away from the college game, Tom Herman is back in the college football ranks. This time, though, he’ll be in the booth instead of the sidelines.

Herman was announced as a new analyst for CBS Sports’ college football coverage on Tuesday, per Ralph Russo of the Associated Press. This will mark the first season that Herman is not a part of a coaching staff since 1998.

Herman spent last season as an offensive analyst for the Bears. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Texas from 2017 to ’20. His Longhorns tenure peaked in ’18 when he guided Texas to a 10-4 record and an appearance in the Big 12 championship game, which the team lost to rival Oklahoma. The Longhorns defeated Georgia in the Sugar Bowl to end the season, earning a No. 9 spot in the final AP poll.

Texas went 8-5 in 2019 and 7-3 in 2020, winning the Alamo Bowl and finishing ranked in the top 25 in each season. Texas let him go following the ’20 season, though, and hired Steve Sarkisian to take his place.

Prior to arriving at Texas, Herman was the head coach at Houston from 2015 to ’16. He was previously the offensive coordinator at Ohio State under Urban Meyer, helping lead the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2014.

More CFB Coverage: