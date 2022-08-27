In the third quarter, Nebraska was in control and appeared to be on the brink of breaking open its game against Northwestern following a 46-yard touchdown run by Cornhuskers running back Anthony Grant.

But after the touchdown and the successful extra point with 9:09 to play in the third quarter, Nebraska coach Scott Frost “made” the odd decision in choosing to try an onside kick, which eventually led to a Wildcats’ touchdown and Nebraska’s lead cut to four (28-24).

As the Cornhuskers next three possessions resulted in two punts and an interception that led to the Wildcats’ touchdown and a 31–28 victory for Northwestern, Frost admitted that if he could go back to change his third-quarter decision, he would not “make the call.”

Since Nebraska hired Frost in 2018, the Huskers are 5–21 in one-score games, the worst record in FBS in that span. As such, Frost was asked if he would consider stepping down as head coach of the program. Frost has no plans to do so.

“No,” Frost told reporters after the game. “I love Nebraska. I’m going to fight with the guys as long as I can fight.”

The Cornhuskers are the first Power 5 team to lose nine consecutive one-score games since Iowa State did so from 2014 to ’16, per ESPN Stats and Info.

More CFB Coverage: