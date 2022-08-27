WKU’s Malachi Corley Scores First Touchdown of FBS Season (Video)

College football fans, the season is officially here. And with Western Kentucky kicking off Week Zero against Austin Peay, the Hilltoppers recorded the first touchdown of the college football season in its game against Austin Peay.

After a punt on its first drive and a Governors’ interception, WKU quarterback Austin Reed capped a seven-play, 51-yard drive with a 16-yard strike to sophomore wide receiver Malachi Corley for the touchdown to open up the scorebook in college football’s 2022 season.

Reed, who transferred to Western Kentucky after a solid career at West Florida, a Division II program, is leading a Hilltoppers program coming off a 9–5 mark and a big win against Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl. Meanwhile, the Governors began the new season after posting a 6–5 record at the FCS level.

While it may not have involved some of college football’s biggest names, the scoring has opened for what’s sure to be an enthralling 2022 college football season.

