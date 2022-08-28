Just a week out of its season opener, Auburn now has a starting quarterback.

ESPN’s Chris Low reports the Tigers will name T.J. Finley the starter for the season, beginning with Saturday’s game against Mercer. The announcement is expected to come within the next day.

Finley replaces Bo Nix, who started 10 games for the Tigers last season but transferred to Oregon in the offseason. He began his college career at LSU in 2020, where he started five games. He then transferred to Auburn in 2021, and played in nine games for them last season.

When Nix broke his ankle late in 2021, ending his season, It was Finley who started the final three games, including the Birmingham Bowl vs. Houston. In total on the year, Finley threw for 827 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.

The junior was one of three quarterbacks competing for the starting job, along with Oregon transfer Robby Ashford and Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada. According to Low, head coach Bryan Harsin chose Finley for the quarterback’s command of the offense, athleticism outside the pocket and improved accuracy.

