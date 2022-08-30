College GameDay Host Rece Davis Responds to Lee Corso Concerns

Lee Corso’s appearance during ESPNs’ debut College GameDay broadcast on Saturday drew some concerned reactions from viewers. The beloved 87-year-old Corso struggled through his prediction on the national championship game, leading some to question whether the former coach should still be on television.

On Tuesday, his colleague came to Corso’s defense, saying the legendary broadcaster was still ready to do the job.

Speaking as a guest on The Dan LeBatard Show, GameDay host Rece Davis said Corso was still as sharp as ever, and was still more than capable of delivering with his standard flair on the popular weekly pregame show.

“He’s doing great. I speak to him regularly, and this weekend in Columbus, I think you’ll see a much more comfortable environment,” Davis said. “And you’ll see him be able to deliver as he still does, which is remarkable. Because his mind is still razor sharp at the age of 87.”

Saturday’s show was produced with the cast and crew spread out in different locations, with some working remotely from the studio and others—including Corso—live in front of a crowd. That meant there was some audio delay with the team communicating with each other, which contributed to the somewhat choppy end result.

The GameDay crew will be in Columbus this Saturday for Notre Dame’s matchup against Ohio State.

