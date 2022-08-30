Utah unveiled helmets that will honor former players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe on Monday. Jordan died in December 2020, and Lowe died in September ’21.

The helmets, which the Utes will wear Oct. 15 against USC, feature the players’ portraits on a black background.

Lowe, a cornerback, was shot and killed when he was a sophomore, and Jordan, a running back, was killed when he was a freshman. Both players wore uniform No. 22, and the program retired their jerseys last season. It was the first time in school history that the program retired a football jersey.

The school also established memorial scholarships in the players’ names last year. Earlier this month, the Utes unveiled new front bumpers for practice helmets that read “22%.” The number represents the Utes’ pledge to get 22% better every day.

