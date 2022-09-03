Jim Harbaugh Won’t Apologize for Looking Into Vikings Opening

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was interviewed by ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski about his dalliance with the Vikings’ opening in the offseason and his return to coach his alma mater at Michigan in 2022.

“I don’t apologize for taking a look,” Harbaugh said.

“And the one that doesn’t get printed is I don’t apologize for wanting to be at Michigan. Seem to cut off that last part of it. And that’s where I’m at, happy as can be,” he added.

So why did Harbaugh interview for the Vikings’ job in the first place? It’s all about the unfinished business of a Super Bowl that’s missing from his resume.

“One of the things that was really kind of driving me is, you know, we were in San Francisco, we got that close to winning the Super Bowl. That’s always been a thing. There’s unfinished business there. But, hey, winning the national championship, I could be really happy with that, too. So that’s the goal. That’s the one we’re chasing,” Harbaugh said.

The unfinished business of Harbaugh and his pursuit of a Super Bowl title as a head coach makes one wonder whether or not he’s in it for the long haul at Michigan. Following the school’s trip to the College Football Playoff last season, it’s clear that he’s built a good program with the Wolverines.

But would he ever be satisfied with his career without another Super Bowl chase? It will be interesting to find out what Harbaugh would do if another NFL team ever came calling.

