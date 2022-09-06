Clemson OC Addresses Whether Team Has Quarterback Controversy

After averaging a mere 24.4 points per game against FBS opponents last season, all eyes were on the Clemson offense taking strides in 2022. The Tigers blew past that mark during Monday’s 41–10 win over Georgia Tech, but the performance was far from flawless.

Clemson managed just 4.85 yards per play, ranking 100th in the nation after Week 1. Its first four drives amounted to only 55 yards on 13 plays, with three punts and a fumble. Its first touchdown drive was set up after the Tigers took over on the Georgia Tech 5-yard line following a blocked punt, and the offense needed a fourth-down conversion to finally find the end zone.

Given that rocky showing, it’s understandable that offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter was asked Tuesday about the team’s quarterback situation, but remained steadfast that incumbent starter D.J. Uiagalelei would remain in place over backup Cade Klubnik.

“D.J. is our starting quarterback, if that’s what you’re asking,” Streeter said, per Sam Marsdale of 247Sports. “Cade is going to play. It’s fun to watch those guys compete.”

Uiagalelei, a junior, shined in his brief time on the field during the 2020 season as Trevor Lawrence’s backup and had big expectations coming into the ’21 campaign. But he and the offense struggled to find a rhythm, and he finished the year completing 55.6% of his pass attempts for 2,246 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 games.

Against the Yellow Jackets, Uiagalelei went 19-for-32 for 210 yards and one touchdown, adding 19 yards and another score on the ground. He also lost a fumble and was sacked three times.

Klubnik was ranked as the No. 4 recruit in the country for the class of 2022, per SI All-American, but Streeter touted Uiagalelei’s leadership and work ethic as reasons for him to keep the starting spot.

“I think it’s very important to understand our program is built around earning it. And there’s no question in my mind, no matter what y’all think, that D.J. has earned the right to be the guy,” Streeter said. “He did some good things tonight that he didn’t do last year. When you look at improvement, that’s what you have to do … And so I’m excited where D.J. is right now, I’m excited where this offense is. Again, plenty to clean up.”

