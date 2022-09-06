College Football’s Week 2 Coaches Poll Top 25 Released

The first official updated college football coaches poll of 2022 was released on Tuesday, via USA Today.

The Week 2 Top 25 poll comes almost a month after the preseason coaches’ poll was released. The panel of 66 coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) schools are chosen at random to submit their Top 25 teams in college football.

The top team remains the same from the preseason to the Week 2 poll: Alabama. Nick Saban’s squad took down Utah State 55–0 on Saturday. They will face newly ranked No. 22 Texas this upcoming Saturday.

The second and third schools remain the same as well, though the order was changed. Previously, Ohio State ranked second while the reigning national champions Georgia ranked third. But after their performances in Week 1, the results of this week’s coaches poll moved Georgia to the second spot and Ohio State down to the third.

Only three teams with Week 1 losses hold spots in the Top 25. One of those teams is Notre Dame, which lost to No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday night. Previously, the Fighting Irish ranked fifth, and now they sit at the No. 9 spot. No. 15 Utah (previously No. 8) lost to unranked Florida over the weekend. This led Florida to debut at No. 19 this week, jumping up 18 spots—the biggest leap up the rankings this week.

Oregon saw the biggest fall of the week, going from No. 11 to No. 24 after their 49–3 loss to Georgia.

Previously ranked Cincinnati and Houston both fell out of the Top 25 poll this week. Brigham Young debuted at No. 25 after a 50–21 win over USF.

Here is the full Top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Texas A&M

7. Oklahoma

8. Baylor

9. Notre Dame

10. Oklahoma State

11. Michigan State

12. Southern California

13. NC State

14. Pittsburgh

15. Utah

16. Miami

17. Arkansas

18. Wisconsin

19. Florida

20. Kentucky

21. Wake Forest

22. Texas

23. Ole Miss

24. Oregon

25. BYU

