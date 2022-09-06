Jimbo Fisher on Coaching at WVU Later in Career: ’Never Say Never’

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher is leaving his options open in terms of where his college football coaching career could lead him in the future.

The 56-year-old coach recently was asked in an interview with Weston, W. Va.’s WDTV 5 News if he would specifically consider coaching at his home state’s flagship school. Fisher didn’t hesitate.

“You don’t ever say never in this business,” Fisher said. “Home is home. West Virginia is always dear to my heart. I love them and always have. I always rooted for them my whole life.

“You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at, and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”

Fisher grew up in Clarksburg, W. Va. and played quarterback nearby Salem College before later transferring to play at Samford.

Fisher has led the Aggies since the 2018 season. He’s currently under a 10-year, $95 million contract that he signed in September 2021, earning him $9 million annually and keeping him at A&M through the 2031 season.

So although the coach isn’t in a hurry to leave his current job, it sounds like if the opportunity presented itself for him to coach back in the Mountain State, he may eventually take it.

Heading into Week 2, Texas A&M is ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25 rankings after beating Sam Houston State 31–0 in Week 1.

