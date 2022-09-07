ESPN’s 'College GameDay' Adds Popular Ex-NFL Player to the Show

Just two weeks into the 2022 college football season, ESPN’s popular pregame show has made a significant addition to its lineup.

ESPN’s College GameDay has reportedly added former NFL punter and popular multimedia stat Pat McAfee to its permanent lineup, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. McAfee is expected to make his debut on Saturday when the show travels to Austin for Texas’ matchup with No. 1 Alabama.

McAfee, 35, hosts a daily talk show on YouTube and will continue to do so, as well as make his regular appearances on WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown on Fox. McAfee also has a deal with FanDuel, which reportedly will pay him $120 million over the next four years.

McAfee has called games for ESPN2’s alternate broadcasts in years past and will continue to do so. He tweeted about the College GameDay deal Tuesday evening.

“It’s an absolute honor 2 have this tweet tweeted about me,” McAfee wrote. “GameDay is a show that I’ve been a fan of FOREVER. So many moving parts including real cool conversations w/ the fine folks from WWE .. all moved quickly. DUMBEST LIFE OF ALL TIME.”

