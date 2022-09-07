Duke’s Jon Scheyer Lands Top 2023 Wing TJ Power

Power’s commitment comes after a remarkable run this summer and a wave of new offers.

It remains to be seen how Jon Scheyer will fare in the end as a coach taking over for iconic Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski at Duke this season. But if his ability as a recruiter is any indication, the Blue Devils will remain in the hunt for national titles for years to come.

On Wednesday, Scheyer picked up a commitment from Worcester (Mass.) Academy wing, TJ Power, further positioning Duke to reel in the No. 1 class in the 2023 rankings for the second straight year. The SI99 basketball prospect rankings for ’23 won’t be unveiled until later in the year, but expect Power to be in the top tier after his productive summer.

The 6'8" wing broke the news of his commitment in an exclusive blog with Sports Illustrated.

“Duke just checked off the most boxes,” Power wrote in his SI blog. “I grew up watching them and their players and idolizing some of them like Cam Reddish, Marvin Bagley III, Jayson Tatum and Gary Trent. Now, I’m able to step in and play there for a guy like Coach Scheyer, who I know really believes in me, and that’s so big for me.”

Power is one of the most dynamic scorings wings in the country. Power Family

Power blew up in July after taking home MVP of the final Nike EYBL stop in Kansas City, averaging 23.7 points, eight rebounds and three assists a game en route to winning Offensive MVP of the session. A week later, he took home Defensive MVP of the Peach Invitational Tournament, averaging 15.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks a game.

Power joins Caleb Foster, Jared McCain, Sean Stewart and Mackenzie Mgbako to form Duke’s 2023 recruiting haul.

