Ex-Alabama Linebacker King Mwikuta Commits to Jackson State, per Report

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders has reportedly added a former Power 5 transfer to his roster.

Former Alabama linebacker King Mwikuta reportedly joined the Tigers’ program, according to Matt Zenitz of On3.com. After leaving Alabama in January, Mwikuta transferred to Arkansas State earlier this year. Following six months with the Red Wolves program, the former four-star linebacker re-entered the portal for a third time early last month.

Mwikuta, a recruit from the 2019 class, mostly saw action in the Crimson Tide’s special teams unit in the last two seasons where he played in a total of 24 games. The West Point, Ga. native has two years of eligibility remaining if he chooses to use his additional COVID-19 year.

Mwikuta joins a Tigers’ team loaded with Power 5 transfers that include preseason first-team, All-SWAC linebacker Aubrey Miller (Missouri) and a defense that ranked second in the FCS in total defense in 2021.

Jackson State opened the season with massive 59-3 win against Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic. The Tigers will face Tennessee State, coached by former NFL running Eddie George, on Sept. 10 in the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis, Tennessee.

