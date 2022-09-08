Alabama coach Nick Saban has plenty on his plate as he prepares for Saturday’s road matchup against Texas. But it doesn’t look like Saban has spent much time pondering a potential unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty that could be called in Austin.

Saban was asked Wednesday whether he had spoken with his team about the use of the "horns down" celebration. The hand gesture designed to mock the Longhorns has drawn 15-yard penalties in previous years, including multiple Big 12 contests. Saban dismissed a question about the celebration after Wednesday’s practice.

“I have not addressed it with the team,” Saban said. “But I appreciate you letting me know that. So we have a lot of other things we need to worry about but I think that’s a good thing for me to go over with the team so I appreciate that.”

There could be plenty of celebration from the Crimson Tide on Saturday. Alabama is a double-digit favorite in the contest, entering Saturday with an unbeaten streak in non-conference games dating back to 2007.

Alabama and Texas is slated to kickoff at Noon ET on Saturday.

