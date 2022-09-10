Jon Gruden: ‘I’d Love to Have the Arkansas Job’

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden is hoping to get another chance to coach after resigning in the wake of racist, misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ emails being publicized last year. Even if he can’t get an NFL job, it seems like he may be willing to accept a college position.

Last month, Gruden was asked about whether Arkansas aggressively pursued him to be their head coach in 2012, and while he was hesitant ten years ago, he seems more open now.

“I was concerned about being a college coach because I would have ya on the death penalty probation within six months,” Gruden said, via 247Sports. “But, now that you’re paying players—and I know a bank with $27 billion—I’d love to have the Arkansas job. I’ll tell you that.”

At the time, Arkansas was looking to replace Bobby Petrino, and Gruden was at ESPN and four years removed from being the Buccaneers coach. The Razorbacks ended up going with John L. Smith for a year before hiring Bret Bielema ahead of the 2013 season, and Gruden remained in ESPN until taking the Raiders job in 2018.

However, even if Gruden is now interested in Arkansas, the Razorbacks are probably satisfied right now. Coach Sam Pittman entered 2022 coming off a 9–4 season, the first time the team reached nine wins since 2011.

