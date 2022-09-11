Desmond Howard Catching Heat for His College Football Playoff Picks After Week 2

Two weeks ago, ESPN analyst Desmond Howard gave his College Football Playoff prediction, which caught everyone’s eyes for being very different and out of left field. He didn’t have the top three ranked teams in the country, Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia, in the field.

But, the season hadn’t started yet, so maybe Howard was on to something that everyone else hadn’t hadn’t seen yet.

Or maybe it all blew up in his face by week two, which is exactly what happened.

Three of Howard’s four playoff teams lost on Saturday, most likely ending any chance he had of correctly predicting the playoff.

No. 6 Texas A&M was upset at home by an 0-1 Appalachian State team, No. 17 Pittsburgh fell in overtime to No. 24 Tennessee, and No.9 Baylor received the same fate vs. No. 21 BYU. The only undefeated team from Howard’s predictions is No. 4 Michigan, which also happened to be the highest ranked team among the four and the only team Howard picked that also made the playoff last year.

Normally, it takes until October or November for most playoff predictions to age poorly. But for Howard, it didn’t even last before most team’s began their conference schedules.

