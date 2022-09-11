Nebraska QB Asked About ‘Fire Frost’ Chants During Loss to Georgia Southern

The latest disaster for the Scott Frost era at Nebraska came on Saturday night as the Cornhuskers fell to Georgia Southern at home in Lincoln.

As the Eagles polished off their 45–42 victory, the Nebraska crowd let their beloved Huskers hear their disappointment. At the center of the ridicule was the program’s coach, as “Fire Frost” chants rained down from the bleachers at Memorial Stadium during the game.

But, not everyone heard the negative calls from the bleachers. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson claimed that he did his best to tune everything out and focus his efforts entirely on the field.

“I didn’t hear any boos or chants. Honestly, when I’m out there I focus on the play that’s called,” Thompson said during his postgame press conference. “During the game, I don’t hear any chants. I try to tune out literally anything.

“I didn’t hear anything like that, but like I said, I can’t control any of that stuff. I can only control the offense and how I perform.”

Thompson was among the more impressive players for Nebraska on Saturday. In addition to completing 23 of his 34 passes for 318 yards and a touchdown, the Texas transfer scored three times on the ground to lead the Huskers offense.

However, the heavily-favored Big Ten program couldn’t slow down Georgia Southern, which racked up 642 yards of total offense. Kyle Vantrease, who was quarterback for Buffalo when it lost at Nebraska last year, led the way for the Eagles with 409 yards through the air and two total touchdowns.

“That one hurt,” Frost said after Nebraska fell to 1–2 on the year. “We win as a team and lose as a team, and we got beat today. We got beat on schemes, and I didn’t really have an answer.”

Frost and the Huskers will have to find an answer soon as they prepare to welcome Oklahoma to Lincoln next weekend.

