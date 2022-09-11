After another upset loss, this time to Georgia Southern at home, Scott Frost’s time as the Nebraska head coach appears to be coming to an end. Yet, his contract is still big enough to where the Cornhuskers may be hesitant to pay Frost to not coach them.

That means the key date to watch for a potential coaching change is October 1. Thanks to a restructured contract that Frost and Nebraska negotiated last year, Frost’s buyout goes from $15 million to $7.5 million, which is enough of a drop for Nebraska to potentially pull the plug on the head coach.

Frost is under contract through the 2026 season, but he now has a 16-31 record in his fifth year leading Nebraska. A 1-2 start, including a rough loss in Ireland to Northwestern, pretty much all but seals the fact that Frost’s days are numbered.

Until his buyout is lowered, though, Frost will probably remain the Cornhuskers head coach. That means coaching next week at home vs. No. 7 Oklahoma and on October 1 vs. Indiana. If a change happens in season, it will probably be before the game on October 7 at Rutgers.

Most Nebraska fans are counting the days until the team lets Frost go, and there seems to be a specific number in mind: 21 days from the loss to Georgia Southern until October 2.

