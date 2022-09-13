Nebraska coach Scott Frost was fired on Sunday three games into his fifth season at the helm in Lincoln. Frost finished his Nebraska career with a 16–31 record, which was the worst by a coach at the school since Bill Jennings’s tenure from 1957-61. Frost’s tenure was hallmarked by shortcomings in one-score games. He was 5–22 in 27 such games at the school.

Following Frost’s firing, Fox Sports analyst Urban Meyer joined the Big Ten Network and voiced his affinity for the Nebraska program.

“Nebraska is one of the most unique fan bases I’ve ever experienced,” Meyer said.

“One year, when I was the coach at Ohio State, I asked one of my guys that worked with me, I said ‘take me around a little bit. Let’s go incognito a little bit.’ I just wanted to walk around and I kind of did, you know? I put a hat on and just kind of was in disguise and I just wanted to watch this because I grew up watching Tom Osborne and watching Nebraska win national championships. I was a big fan and so the fan support is as good as there is in America. They’re great fans too,” Meyer added.

Meyer’s recent failed NFL stint led him back to the college game on the broadcast side, but many have wondered whether or not he would be interested in a return to the college sidelines, where he has won multiple national championships during his career. While Meyer the NFL coach did not work out, Meyer the college coach has quite the track record.

Is he interested in Nebraska? Would Nebraska be interested in him?

Those are questions that will be answered over the coming months. For now though, it’s clear that Meyer certainly has an affinity for the university that is now in search of a new football coach.

