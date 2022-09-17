ESPN’s Rece Davis Says Upset Loss Cost Texas A&M ‘Gameday’ Visit

It appears the AP Top 25 wasn’t the only thing Appalachian State shook up after its shocking upset of Texas A&M last weekend.

App State’s 17–14 victory thrusted the formidable Sun Belt program into the national spotlight, and paved the way for the school to welcome ESPN’s College Gameday for the first time in its history. As it turns out, the Mountaineers’ emphatic win proved to be the deciding factor behind the popular program’s trip to Boone, NC, according to GameDay host Rece Davis.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, the longtime ESPN personality revealed, per WXII’s Louie Tran, the show decided to pivot and cover App State’s game against Troy on Saturday. So what was the original plan? A visit to College Station for A&M’s game against No. 13 Miami.

After dropping from No. 6 to No. 24 in the latest AP rankings, Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M seem unable to escape the ghost of one of the biggest losses in program history as they look to regroup entering Saturday. Perhaps their date with the Hurricanes will be just what the Aggies need to right the ship after beginning the year 1-1.

