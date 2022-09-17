FSU QB Jordan Travis Leaves Game After First-Half Injury vs. Louisville

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis will not return to the Seminoles’ game against Louisville after suffering a left leg injury in the first half.

Travis was helped off the field after suffering an apparent leg injury during a sack with 4:21 to play in the second quarter. He later returned to the field in a walking boot and crutches.

Before leaving the game, Travis went 15-of-17 for 157 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Seminoles backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker stepped into a tight contest against the Cardinals.

Entering Friday’s game, Travis had thrown for 467 yards on 31-of-48 passing and two touchdowns, no interceptions while rushing for one touchdown, as Florida State started 2–0. Now, the Seminoles may be without their primary singal caller for the near future.

