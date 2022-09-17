Gus Johnson Falls Ill, Leaves Fox’s Oklahoma-Nebraska Broadcast

Renowned play-by-play broadcaster Gus Johnson left the booth late in the first half of Fox’s broadcast of the game between Oklahoma and Nebraska on Saturday afternoon after falling “under the weather.”

Johnson called the second-to-last play in the first half of the game before going silent. Analyst Joel Klatt picked up the play-by-play responsibilities for the final play of the second quarter and led the broadcast into the halftime break.

Following the Fox Sports halftime show, Klatt was the first to speak, saying that Johnson needed to step away because he was “under the weather.” Shortly after he made that statement, Brady Quinn joined him on the broadcast, assuming the analyst role.

At that point, Klatt issued a slightly longer explanation, but did not reveal any specifics about Johnson’s illness.

“Gus is doing well. He’s just very much under the weather,” he said early in the second half. “He’s gonna step away here in the second half. I’ll be taking you the rest of the way with Brady [Quinn] and Jenny [Taft] on the sidelines. Coach Meyer will join us at some point, and we’ll continue this conversation about this great rivalry and these two programs.”

Numerous personalities took to social media following the news of Johnson’s departure from the booth to wish him well.

