Arizona State Fires Football Coach Herm Edwards

Arizona State fired football coach Herm Edwards on Sunday, the school announced.

The Sun Devils suffered their second loss of the season on Saturday, losing 30–21 at home to Eastern Michigan.

“We have made the decision to make a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately,” Arizona State vice president of athletics Ray Anderson said in a statement. “By mutual agreement, Coach Edwards and I have determined that he will relinquish duties as our head coach. At the core of this is doing what is best for our current team, staff and university. I understand the frustrations out there. We must do better and that starts with our decision today.”

The move comes amid the NCAA’s investigation of Arizona State’s football program due to the Sun Devils’ reportedly hosting high school prospects during the COVID-19 dead period. Arizona State president Michael Crow had said Edwards wasn’t part of the alleged recruiting violations, which is why he had remained coach.

The 68-year-old Edwards initially took the ASU job prior to the 2018 season. He finishes his tenure in Tempe with a 26–20 record over four-plus seasons.

Edwards previously served as head coach of the NFL’s Jets and Chiefs.

The Sun Devils are 1-2 with a win over Northern Arizona and losses to Oklahoma State and EMU. They open Pac-12 play at home against Utah on Saturday.

