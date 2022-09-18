We’re only a few weeks into the college football seasons, but Danny Kanell believes there is already a Heisman Trophy frontrunner.

The college football analyst tweeted he thinks USC quarterback Caleb Williams will win the prestigious award if he continues his strong start to the season. Through three games, Williams has thrown for 874 yards with eight touchdowns and no interceptions, leading the Trojans to a 3-0 record.

Additionally, according to Kanell, Williams being the quarterback to reignite the USC football program should count for something. Kanell went so far as to call his Heisman prediction a “lock” if USC wins the Pac-12 conference.

Williams came over to USC as a transfer from Oklahoma, following head coach Lincoln Riley to Los Angeles. The former top 10 high school recruit played in 11 games for the Sooners last season, accumulating 21 touchdowns to just four interceptions and coming just shy of 2,000 passing yards.

The Trojans entered Saturday ranked No. 7 in the AP poll, but they are the highest-ranked Pac-12 team and have a clear path to the conference title game with a schedule that isn’t too difficult. If USC can win the Pac-12, which would give them a legitimate chance to make the College Football playoff, then Kanell’s prediction could come true.

