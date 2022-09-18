Michigan Uses Eight Quarterbacks in Blowout Win Over UConn

Michigan seemed to play everyone but Tom Brady and Jim Harbaugh under center Saturday.

The Wolverines utilized eight different quarterbacks during their 59-0 romp over UConn, with seven of them completing at least one pass.

Sophomore starter J.J. McCarthy completed 15 of 18 passes for 214 yards. Then beginning in the second quarter, Michigan rolled through senior Cade McNamara, senior Alan Bowman (1-1, 20 yards, one passing touchdown), freshman Jayden Denegal (no attempts), senior Andy Maddox (1-1, four yards), freshman Brandon Mann (1-1, seven yards), freshman Alex Orji (1-1, five yards; 30 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown) and sophomore Davis Warren (1-2, five yards).

The Wolverines also carry a ninth player listed at quarterback on its roster: freshman Declan Byle. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said afterward that McNamara likely will be out several weeks with a lower-body injury suffered on a hard hit.

The Wolverines have topped the 50-point mark for the third consecutive week, marking the first time in school history they have begun the season with such a streak.

To be sure, junior running back Blake Corum did the real damage, scoring five rushing touchdowns on 12 carries for 71 yards. Michigan rushed for 192 yards and six touchdowns as a team.

After a relatively light opening schedule of Colorado State, Hawai’i and Connecticut, the Wolverines open Big Ten play on Sept. 24 when they play host to Maryland at noon ET.

