ESPN’s College Gameday made the most of its impromptu trip to Boone, N.C.

As part of the show, which is famous for fans bringing unique signs, Appalachian State pledged this week to give free tuition to the student who displayed the best sign on Saturday.

ESPN brought three finalists on stage to announce the winner. But instead of just giving one student the win, all three finalists were rewarded with free tuition for a year.

When the two finalists who didn’t initially win found out, it made for great television.

Appalachian State can thank last week’s upset over Texas A&M for this moment, as ESPN would’ve headed to College Station if the Aggies had won.

While Mountaineers fans didn’t know they were going to host College Gameday until this week, they came to play with impressive and creative signs—pretty much all at Texas A&M’s expense.

College Gameday will head to some bigger campuses this year, but it will be difficult to top this experience.

