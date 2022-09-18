Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph Takes Blame for Blowout Loss to Oklahoma

Following Nebraska’s 49–14 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday in Lincoln, interim head coach Mickey Joseph shouldered the brunt of the blame for his team’s performance against the Sooners.

“This is on me, not my players, not my assistant coaches,” Joseph said.

“I’ve got to do a better job, and I will. I’ve got to accept responsibility for it, and I have. We’ve got eight games left, and we’re going to get ready to win some games,” he added.

Joseph’s promotion to interim coach came after Nebraska fired Scott Frost following its 45–42 loss to Georgia Southern last Saturday. As the Cornhuskers begin their search for a new permanent coach, Joseph has an opportunity to prove that he’s the right man for the job on a full-time basis.

Saturday’s first test in front of Nebraska’s decision makers did not go well, but there’s still plenty of football for the Cornhuskers to play. If Nebraska wants to start playing better football, however, it will all come down to fundamentals like form tackling, which was once again a major issue for the home team Saturday.

“I guess I didn’t do enough last week to get them ready. We’ve got to do some individual work, some more drill work next week, less teamwork and get some fundamentals straightened up,” Joseph said.

Per ESPN, the 35-point margin of victory for the Sooners is tied for the largest in the series since 1990.

