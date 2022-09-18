On Sunday, Oregon released a statement and apology after a video surfaced online showing the program’s student section chanting “f--- the Mormons” during Saturday’s home game against BYU.

“The University of Oregon sincerely apologizes for an offensive and disgraceful chant coming from the student section during yesterday’s game against Brigham Young University,” the statement read. “These types of actions go against everything the university stands for, and it goes against the spirit of competition. We can and will do better as a campus community that has no place for hate, bias or bigotry.”

There was no mention of a punishment for anyone in attendance.

Saturday’s game pitted then-No. 12 BYU against No. 25 Oregon, but the home team came away with a 40–21 win. At one point during the game, the Ducks held a 38–7 lead, but the massive win was sullied by the ugly display from Oregon’s fans.

Oregon will play at Washington State on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on Fox.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Oregon coverage, go to Ducks Digest.