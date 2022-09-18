After watching their team make a statement on the field against Auburn, Penn State fans made sure to have the last word in the stands after Saturday’s lopsided win.

The No. 22 Nittany Lions held their own with a 41–12 drubbing of the Tigers in front of a less-than-enthused crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium. As the game came to an end, a sudden “SEC” chant broke out among the fans, except those fans were all wearing Penn State gear.

Talk about a rough way to end the day.

Penn State’s dominant victory followed a 36-point blowout over Ohio last week, and tied the program’s second-largest win over an SEC program, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Penn State (3–0) will now move on to a meeting with Central Michigan at home next Saturday. Auburn (2–1), meanwhile, will focus its attention on a home game against Missouri, where they’ll hope to hear more “SEC” chants in their favor.

