Texas Quarterback Quinn Ewers Takes Significant Recovery Step

Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, who was injured in last Saturday’s loss to Alabama, was on the field working out before the Longhorns’ tilt with UTSA on Saturday night.

After there was initial concern that Ewers suffered a broken collarbone, an X-ray revealed a clavicle sprain that was not season-ending, but was supposed to sideline him for several weeks.

Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman tweeted that Ewers could be back “far sooner than people expect.”

A return for Ewers in time for Big 12 play would be significant for Texas as the Longhorns look to make meaningful progress in Year Two under coach Steve Sarkisian.

The freshman quarterback was the top prospect in the country in the 2021 recruiting class, and attended Ohio State last season while backing up All-American C.J. Stroud.

After redshirting, Ewers transferred to Texas in the offseason and beat out incumbent starter Hudson Card. In his first two starts, Ewers completed 69.4% of his passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns.

