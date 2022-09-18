Texas Tech Provides Update on Bryce Ramirez After Gruesome Leg Injury

Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez stayed overnight at Wake Medical Center after his gruesome leg injury against N.C. State on Saturday, the school said in an update.

He “suffered a left lower leg fracture” during the first half and remained on the field for nearly 10 minutes before he was carted off, according to the Associated Press. Ramirez was then transported to the hospital, and Texas Tech said Sunday that their medical staff stayed with him at Wake Medical Center and will continue to do so until he can safely travel back to Lubbock.

The program tweeted, “Please continue to support Bryce and the Ramirez family as he begins his recovery!”

The injury occurred when Red Raiders defenders tackled N.C. State running back Jordan Houston. The pile then rolled over Ramirez’s leg, which was planted on the ground. According to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s Don Williams, Ramirez was a former walk-on who earned a scholarship. Saturday marked his first career start, per Williams.

Ramirez thanked fans for their support via a tweet on Sunday morning.

