There are four matchups between undefeated teams next weekend, including one that reads more like a basketball championship matchup.

Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in college football, where Hawaii hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass in four games despite being coached by Timmy Chang, who threw 117 of them in a Hawaii uniform:

FOURTH QUARTER

UNBEATEN BATTLES — WHO KEEPS ROLLING?

There are four matchups of undefeated teams this weekend—three of which were foreseeable before the season started, and one which arrives as a complete shock. This could be a reality check or a springboard to a big season … or perhaps a false flag. Nevertheless, The Dash appraises these four and three other games of note:

Maryland-Michigan (31). At stake: The Terrapins’ upward mobility in the Big Ten East vs. the Wolverines’ first chance to prove something against an opponent with a pulse.

Series: Michigan leads 9–1, with the only loss coming in 2014 as pretty much the final nail in Brady Hoke’s coaching coffin in Ann Arbor.

What to watch: Red zone execution. Both teams have scored 100 percent of the time on possessions that reach the 20-yard line. Michigan is 20-for-20, with 16 touchdowns and four field goals; Maryland is 11-for-11, with nine TDs and two field goals. Defensively, the Wolverines have not allowed a touchdown in the red zone yet this year, while the Terps have given up six TDs in 12 opposing possessions. In other words, both teams have taken care of business at both ends of the field in scoring territory. Who gets key stops in this one, as Michigan faces its first competent passing attack and Maryland faces a powerful running game?

Line: Michigan by 17.

Dash pick: Michigan 41, Maryland 21.

Clemson-Wake Forest (32). At stake: Clemson’s attempted return to the ACC Atlantic throne vs. Wake’s bid to get out from under the Tigers’ orange boot heel.

Series: Clemson leads 69–17–1, including winning the last 13.

What to watch: Can Wake stand firm in the trenches? Clemson hasn’t just out-rushed the Demon Deacons in every game of this 13-year winning streak; it has trampled them. Average rushing yardage in that time: Clemson 211, Wake Forest 79. For the Deacons to have a chance, they must turn D.J. Uiagalelei into a passer and have some shred of offensive balance of their own.

Line: Clemson by seven.

Dash pick: Clemson 28, Wake Forest 17.

USC-Oregon State (33). At stake: The Trojans’ College Football Playoff viability vs. the Beavers’ attempt to crash the upper echelon of the Pac-12.

Series: USC leads 63–12–4, but there is a history of powerful Trojans teams being upset in Corvallis (see: 2006 and ’08, where losses might have kept USC from a national title, and even way back in 1967, when their only loss was to the Beavers).

What to watch: Who can force turnovers? These are the top two teams in the Pac-12 in terms of turnover margin, with USC first at plus-10 and Oregon State second at plus-five. The Trojans haven’t turned over the ball yet this season. For now, the forecast is for dry weather in Corvallis, so slippery footballs and bad footing might not be a factor.

Line: USC by 6.5.

Dash pick: USC 45, Oregon State 35.

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has the Jayhawks flying high. Troy Taormina/USA Today Sports

Duke-Kansas (34). At stake: A No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tourna—no, never mind. One team’s miracle start will continue, while the other will remember what losing feels like (dating back all the way to last November).

Series: Duke leads 2–1. Nobody is believed to have attended any of the three games, which were played in 2009, ’14 and ’21.

What to watch: Mike Elko’s improved Duke defense against Lance Leipold’s balanced Kansas offense. Elko, the former Texas A&M defensive coordinator, has a Blue Devils unit that already has matched last year’s six fumble recoveries while reducing yards allowed per play from 7.1 to 4.9 and points allowed per game from 39.8 to 14.3. But the Jayhawks are cranking on all cylinders offensively, averaging 7.6 yards per play and 53 points per game. Duke will need to force dual-threat QB Jalon Daniels into some mistakes to slow down Kansas.

Line: Kansas by nine.

Dash pick: Kansas 31, Duke 24.

THREE OTHER GAMES TO WATCH

Florida-Tennessee (35). At stake: further shaking out the pecking order behind Georgia in the SEC East. (Kentucky, having already won in The Swamp, will be an interested observer of this game.) Tennessee fans are full of themselves, while Florida fans are full of angst after following the loss to the Wildcats with a shaky win over South Florida.

Series: Florida leads 31–20, and few things say more about Tennessee’s recent futility than its 1–16 record against the Gators since 2004.

What to watch: Can Florida’s sputtering offense and laboring quarterback, Anthony Richardson, keep pace with Tennessee’s proficient and efficient Hendon Hooker? The Gators are last in the SEC in pass efficiency by a wide margin, and the Volunteers are first. If Billy Napier is going to remain reluctant to let Richardson run (just 24 rushes this season), he doesn’t provide much of a threat.

Line: Tennessee by 9.5.

Dash pick: Tennessee 30, Florida 21.

Arkansas-Texas A&M (36). At stake: The Razorbacks’ upward trajectory vs. the Aggies’ struggle to find and offense and do better than 8–4.

Series: Arkansas leads 42–33–3 in a series that dates back to the Southwest Conference days. The Hogs won last year, but A&M won the previous nine, several of them in dramatic fashion.

What to watch: Is A&M in over its head in the trenches? Arkansas has outrushed its first three opponents by more than 500 yards, while the Aggies have been outgained on the ground by 140. If A&M can’t at least hold its own up front, it will increase the pressure on quarterback Max Johnson.

Line: Texas A&M by 1.5.

Dash pick: Arkansas 23, Texas A&M 17.

Wisconsin-Ohio State (37). At stake: The Badgers trying to uphold the Big Ten West’s tattered dignity vs. the Buckeyes sprinting toward the playoff.

Series: Ohio State leads 61–18–5, including the last eight meetings. Wisconsin last won in Columbus in 2004.

What to watch: The Wisconsin secondary against the Ohio State receivers. The Badgers lead the Big Ten in interceptions thus far with seven, and have allowed only one touchdown pass. But the competition steps up dramatically here, with Ohio State yet to throw a pick while tossing 12 TDs. The Buckeyes have hit seven passing plays for 40 yards or longer (tied for the lead nationally), while the Badgers have allowed only one.

Line: Ohio State by 18.

Dash pick: Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 14.

COACH WHO EARNED HIS COMP CAR THIS WEEK

Kalen DeBoer (38), Washington. His hire went from good to great—for now—when the Huskies demolished Michigan State on Saturday night in Seattle. The Huskies had some good talent but needed a quarterback, and DeBoer tapped into his old relationship with Michael Penix Jr. dating back to Indiana days. The result: Washington is second nationally in passing yards per game at 388.7, up more than 160 yards from last year’s average. Washington still has to take it on the road—the first game outside Seattle is Sept. 30—but for now the DeBoer honeymoon is still going strong.

COACH WHO SHOULD TAKE THE BUS TO WORK

Pat Fitzgerald (39), Northwestern. Meet the coach who owns the only Power 5 loss to an FCS opponent this season. The Wildcats were beaten by Southern Illinois on Saturday, as they continue to squander the good feelings stemming from that season-opening win over Nebraska in Ireland. Since then: home losses to Duke and the Salukis, seven turnovers in those two games, never leading in the second half of either contest. The old even-year Northwestern magic didn’t make the flight back from Dublin.

POINT AFTER

