Nebraska Has Three Leading Candidates for Next Coach, per Report

Nebraska’s top three candidates for the open coaching job are Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, Kansas coach Lance Leipold and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, per The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

Nebraska fired coach Scott Frost on Sept. 11 after a 1–2 start to the season and are in the market for a new face of the program. Campbell led the Cyclones to a top 10 year in 2020 and has compiled a 45–34 record with the program.

Meanwhile, Leipold was a Nebraska assistant from 2001–03 and got his first coaching job at Wisconsin-Whitewater where he won six Division III national titles and went 109-6. From there he went to Buffalo and elevated the program into the top 25 by the time be joined Kansas. Since joining the Jayhawks, he has compiled a 5–10 record.

Finally, there’s O’Brien. He was widely credited for the rebuild at Penn State when he was there from 2012 to 2013 before he joined the NFL ranks. He led the Texans for seven seasons but was fired at the beginning of the 2020 season after an 0–4 start. He has since joined Nick Saban’s staff.

Other candidates that the Cornhuskers are interested in are Washington State coach Jake Dickert, Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and current interim coach Mickey Joseph.

