When it was announced that College GameDay was Knoxville-bound for the Tennessee—Florida game Saturday, the internet nominated who they wanted as a celebrity guest picker: Dolly Parton. Of course, getting her on the show would be no easy feat, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

While appearing on the The Paul Finebaum Show, GameDay host Rece Davis hinted that Parton wasn’t available, but he hadn’t lost hope after fellow country music star Luke Combs appeared on the show this past weekend.

“We had one that arguably might have topped Luke Combs, but—I’ll let you read between the lines—I think she is unavailable to join us, which is unfortunate,” Davis said, per The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“I think we know who that is,” Finebaum said.

“Maybe that will change,” Davis said. “I hope so.”

Parton, a Tennessee native, is a 10-time Grammy winner and one of the most famous country music stars to ever live. If she were to appear for the Volunteers crowd, it would be the biggest cameo yet. Davis tried to stay non-specific, but he eventually caved.

Get your seats to Tennessee Volunteers games with SI Tickets

Finebaum asked Davis later in the interview, “So if Dolly does not work out, give us …”

“I did not say Dolly, Paul,” Davis interrupted.

“Oh, I’m sorry,” Finebaum said in response.

“I did,” Davis said in conceit.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Tennessee coverage, head over to Volunteer Country.