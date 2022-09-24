WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Clemson standout defensive tackle Bryan Bresee made an emotional return to action for the Tigers Saturday, just five days after the funeral for his late sister, Ella. Bresee missed Clemson’s game last week against Louisiana Tech, attended 15-year-old Ella’s funeral Tuesday in Maryland with dozens of his teammates, then was back in uniform for the Tigers’ 51–45 double overtime triumph over Wake Forest.

“Before the game when I ran out, it got a little emotional,” Bresee said in his first comments to the media since the funeral. “I know she’s watching over us, she loved Clemson football, and she’ll be within us this whole way.”

Teammate K.J. Henry described Bresee as “the strongest person I know. There’s a lot of people that couldn’t have been able to play.”

But Bresee said playing is exactly what his sister would have wanted him to do, and that playing was a familial obligation.

Bresee’s sister, Ella, died of brain cancer earlier this month. Ken Ruinard/USA TODAY NETWORK

“It brings my family joy, watching us play,” Bresee said. “My role through this when it started, 17–18 months ago, has been playing football and bringing joy to my family. … It’s good to be back and have something else to focus on when I’m out there playing. It takes your mind off everything and away from reality for a little bit.”

The Bresee family has been the recipient of an outpouring of support, from the Clemson community and beyond. Louisiana Tech’s entire team delivered handwritten letters before playing the Tigers. Clemson players and fans wore great shirts that read “Ella Strong” to the game against Tech last week.

“It’s a tough time for our family, and everyone standing behind his through this has been awesome,” Bresee said.

“I’m proud of Bryan, it’s been a tough time for him,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said postgame. “His family, they needed a little joy. Hopefully they can go celebrate tonight and enjoy this game.”

