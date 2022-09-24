Questionable Michigan Interception vs. Maryland Wasn’t Reviewed

Maryland and Michigan met Saturday in Ann Arbor for a battle between two of the Big Ten’s early-season unbeatens.

The Terrapins came out of the gates fast, leaping out to a 13–10 lead on the road in the first half. However, momentum was stifled when starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw what appeared to be an interception in the middle of the second quarter.

Wolverines defensive back DJ Turner seemed to make an impressive diving play for the pick, giving Michigan’s offense the ball and stifling a strong drive for Maryland. But television replays seemed to show that Turner did not make the catch as the ball hit the ground during the play.

Though fans saw the instant replays at home, officials at the game opted not to review the interception at all. Michigan took over on offense with a chance to tie the contest.

On the broadcast, FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt said that he thought the pass was incomplete. Rules analyst Mike Pereira concurred and disagreed with the officiating crew’s decision not to review the play.

“I think the same thing that Joel says,” Pereira said. “Does he use the ground to complete the catch? When both of those hands come off the ball and it slides up into his forearm, to me, I’m very, very surprised that this wasn’t looked at. I think I would’ve reversed it to incomplete.”

Maryland managed to avoid disaster on the ensuing drive as Michigan missed a field goal attempt a few minutes later. However, the Terrapins missed out on additional opportunities on their own possession, which may have had an impact in the tightly contested game.

Michigan went onto beat Maryland 34–27.

