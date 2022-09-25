There were many big wins on Saturday, but no win was literally bigger than Stephen F. Austin’s blowout victory over Warner of the NAIA. The Lumberjacks put up 98 points in their shutout win to set a Western Athletic Conference record for most points scored in a game.

The margin of victory allowed Stephen F. Austin to use four different quarterbacks, who combined to throw for 478 yards and eight touchdown passes. The Lumberjacks also had two rushing touchdowns, two defensive touchdowns, a special teams touchdown, two field goals and a safety to reach the 98-point mark. SFA lined up for a two-point conversion after the final touchdown but took a knee to keep the score under triple digits.

Maybe what makes this win more impressive is that Stephen F. Austin was coming off a 52-17 loss to Louisiana Tech last week. The Lumberjacks improved to 2-2 on the season.

Despite Stephen F. Austin’s dominance, this was not a record in the FCS division. That distinction goes to Portland State, which beat Delaware State 105-0 in 1980.

