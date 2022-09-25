College Football’s Week 5 Coaches Poll Top 25 Released

With another weekend of college football in the books, another edition of the weekly coaches poll is here, via USA Today.

The top three teams all comfortably held serve to maintain their positions atop the rankings. No. 1 Georgia beat out a surprisingly frisky Kent State team, while No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State rolled over Vanderbilt and Wisconsin, respectively.

No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson faced much tougher tasks on Saturday but managed to come out unscathed. The Wolverines got past Maryland 34–27 with a strong second half, and the Tigers outlasted a high-powered Wake Forest team to win 51–45 in double overtime.

The chaos began at No. 6, as Oklahoma stumbled against Kansas State and fell 41–34. The Sooners weren’t the only team in the top 10 to go down as No. 10 Arkansas lost to No. 23 Texas A&M on a controversial missed field goal.

Four new teams entered the poll this week: Florida State, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Syracuse. As a result, four other programs fell out of the rankings: No. 19 Texas, No. 21 Michigan State, No. 22 Florida and No. 25 Miami.

Here’s a look at the full Top 25:

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. USC

7. Oklahoma State

8. Kentucky

9. Tennessee

10. NC State

11. Ole Miss

12. Penn State

13. Utah

14. Baylor

15. Oregon

16. Oklahoma

17. Texas A&M

18. Washington

19. Arkansas

20. BYU

21. Wake Forest

22. Florida State

23. Minnesota

24. Pittsburgh

25. Syracuse

Others receiving votes:

Cincinnati 63; Kansas 59; Florida 49; Texas Tech 36; Kansas State 30; Texas 25; Texas Christian 20; Michigan State 13; James Madison 11; Mississippi State 10; Air Force 8; Oregon State 7; UCLA 6; Washington State 4; Louisiana State 4; Notre Dame 3; Iowa State 3; Maryland 2; Coastal Carolina 1.

