Georgia Tech has fired Geoff Collins as its football coach, according to Ken Sugiura of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Georgia Tech Athletic Association board has a special meeting slated for Monday afternoon, at which point the university is expected to make the firing official.

Athletic director Todd Stansbury, who made the decision to hire Collins and gave him a vote of confidence in 2021, is also “likely out” of his position leading the athletic department.

Collins was just 10–28 overall since replacing coach Paul Johnson in 2019. After promising the Georgia Tech faithful that he would take the program to new heights, his tenure was instead highlighted by the losses, not the wins.

Collins’s teams lost to Temple, the Citadel, Northern Illinois and others. This season, Georgia Tech opened the year with a valiant effort against Clemson, followed by a victory over Western Carolina of the FCS. From there, the Yellow Jackets have played uninspired football over the last two Saturdays, losing 42–0 to Ole Miss and then 27–10 against UCF in a game that was not as close as the final score indicated.

Georgia Tech has just two wins over FBS programs since the 2020 COVID season, and nothing Collins has done has remedied the issue. Collins replaced eight assistants on his coaching staff following last season, with the highlight hire being offensive coordinator Chip Long. Through four games, Long has done little to remedy an offense that has had plenty of challenges throughout the tenure of Collins.

Collins is owed over $11 million as part of his contract buyout. A new coaching search is expected to begin immediately.

