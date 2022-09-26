Texas running back Bijan Robinson coughed up a fumble on the first play of overtime during Saturday’s game against Texas Tech, allowing the Red Raiders to claim a 37–34 win with a field goal on the ensuing possession.

After making the critical mistake, the star ball-carrier has decided to go to extreme lengths to prevent the error from happening again.

In an interview with KVUE News, Robinson said he carried a football around campus on Monday to work on his ball security. He explained that teammates, and even a regular student, attempted to knock the ball loose when they came across the third-year tailback.

Robinson revealed that Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice encouraged him to employ the unique practice method so that he could feel more comfortable carrying the ball.

“I have a football in my backpack, so I’ve been walking around with a football in both hands wherever I go,” Robinson told KVUE on Monday. “Coach [Tashard] Choice said, ‘Just do it. Make it muscle memory. Just fix it and just learn it.’”

The fumble marred an otherwise sensational game for Robinson, who’s been a standout of the Texas offense so far this season. He recorded 101 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

A first-team All-Big 12 honoree in 2021, Robinson has picked up right where he left off as a sophomore. In four games this season, the junior has rushed for 412 yards and seven touchdowns, in addition to amassing 154 receiving yards and one touchdown catch.

Robinson will be able to put his unorthodox practice method to the test this weekend when Texas attempts to rebound against visiting West Virginia. The Big 12 game is scheduled to kick off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

More College Football:

Longhorns Country: Kickoff Time Announced for Red River Rivalry Game

For more Texas coverage, go to Longhorns Country.