USC freshman center Vince Iwuchukwu revealed on Thursday that he suffered major heart failure and collapsed during an offseason team workout on July 1. He was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, he told CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, where he was hospitalized for a few days.

Iwuchukwu, a five-star prospect, has not participated in basketball activities since the incident.

“This past summer I had a sudden cardiac arrest during a workout,” Iwuchukwu wrote in a statement. “Since the event, I have received optimal care from the university and my personal expert medical team. Currently, I am adhering to the standard protocol designed to ensure my health and safety. I’m feeling great and my recovery and rehabilitation remain positive.”

USC began official practices this week in preparation for the 2022–23 season, which begins on Nov. 7. Iwuchukwu has begun extremely light exercises but has otherwise been a spectator at team practices. There is no timetable for his return to the court, and it is unclear whether he will be able to play for the Trojans this season.

Iwuchukwu graduated from Southern California Academy this year and was a consensus top-25 prospect nationally. The 7'1" center was the top-rated prospect in a class that was ranked No. 9 in the country by 247Sports.

USC will play its season opener at home Nov. 7 against Florida Gulf Coast.

